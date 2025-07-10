Interpublic Group Announces Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Interpublic Group will release Q2 earnings on July 22, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Interpublic Group (IPG) announced it will release its second-quarter earnings for the period ending June 30, 2025, on the morning of July 22, 2025. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible via a toll-free number for US callers and a separate number for international participants. The call will also be available live on IPG's website, with a recording accessible for 30 days. IPG, a values-based and data-driven marketing solutions provider, reported total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024 and features well-known global brands in its portfolio.

Potential Positives

Interpublic Group is scheduled to release its earnings for the second quarter, indicating ongoing financial transparency and engagement with investors.

The simultaneous conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to clear communication with stakeholders, allowing for immediate insight into financial performance.

The availability of recorded calls and archived information enhances accessibility for investors, supporting a culture of openness and accountability.

Being an S&P 500 company with significant revenue highlights Interpublic's strong market position and operational success.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Interpublic Group release its Q2 2025 earnings?

Interpublic Group will release its Q2 2025 earnings on the morning of July 22, 2025.

What time is the investor conference call for earnings review?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2025.

How can I join theearnings conference call

To join the call, dial (888) 469-0956 in the U.S. or (212) 287-1630 internationally.

Where can I find the recorded conference call?

The call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (888) 282-0035 with a passcode of 2897.

What is the website for Interpublic Group's investor relations?

You can visit the investor relations section at www.interpublic.com for more information.

$IPG Insider Trading Activity

$IPG insiders have traded $IPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN TOBI JOHNSON (CFO) sold 21,427 shares for an estimated $574,672

ANDREW BONZANI (EVP, General Counsel) sold 21,130 shares for an estimated $566,706

CHRISTOPHER F CARROLL (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $241,380

$IPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of $IPG stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IPG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IPG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

$IPG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IPG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IPG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.25.

Here are some recent targets:

David Karnovsky from JP Morgan set a target price of $33.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Julien Roch from Barclays set a target price of $27.5 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $35.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Adam Berlin from UBS set a target price of $27.0 on 02/13/2025

New York, NY, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Interpublic Group



(NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on the morning of July 22, 2025. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.





To join the conference call, please call (888) 469-0956. Outside the United States, please call (212) 287-1630. The participant passcode is 6746745. The call will be available live on the company’s website,



www.interpublic.com



.





The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (888) 282-0035 followed by the passcode 2897. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3602 followed by the passcode 2897. The call will also be archived and available in the



investor relations



section of the company’s website.





# # #







About Interpublic







Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (



www.interpublic.com



) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024.













# # #







