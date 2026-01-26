Interpreting SLB (SLB) International Revenue Trends

Have you assessed how the international operations of SLB (SLB) performed in the quarter ended December 2025? For this world's largest oilfield services company, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

In our recent assessment of SLB's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $9.75 billion, experiencing an increase of 5% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of SLB's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Exploring SLB's International Revenue Patterns

Europe & Africa accounted for 26% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $2.53 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.98%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $2.59 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe & Africa contributed $2.43 billion (27.3%) and $2.47 billion (26.6%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $3.23 billion came from Middle East & Asia during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 33.2%. This represented a surprise of -0.6% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $3.25 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $3 billion, or 33.6%, and $3.38 billion, or 36.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Latin America contributed $1.68 billion in revenue, making up 17.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion, this meant a surprise of +6.97%. Looking back, Latin America contributed $1.48 billion, or 16.6%, in the previous quarter, and $1.63 billion, or 17.6%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for SLB, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $8.94 billion, reflecting an increase of 5.3% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe & Africa is anticipated to contribute 26.9% or $2.41 billion, Middle East & Asia 33.7% or $3.01 billion and Latin America 16.2% or $1.45 billion.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $37.27 billion, which signifies a rise of 4.4% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe & Africa at 26.7% ($9.95 billion), Middle East & Asia at 35.5% ($13.24 billion), and Latin America at 16.2% ($6.04 billion).

Final Thoughts

SLB's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Currently, SLB holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Assessing SLB's Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 30.1%, against an upturn of 0.2% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Business Services sector, which counts SLB among its entities, has depreciated by 3.2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 36.3% versus the S&P 500's 2.9% increase. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 4.5% over the same period.

