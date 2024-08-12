Interpreting Quaker Chemical (KWR) International Revenue Trends

Have you assessed how the international operations of Quaker Chemical (KWR) performed in the quarter ended June 2024? For this specialty chemical company, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While delving into KWR's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $463.57 million, experiencing a decline of 6.4% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of KWR's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Unveiling Trends in KWR's International Revenues

Of the total revenue, $102.05 million came from Asia/Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 22.0%. This represented a surprise of -1.96% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $104.09 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $101.58 million, or 21.6%, and $98.69 million, or 19.9%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

EMEA generated $138 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 29.8% of the total. This represented a surprise of -1.61% compared to the $140.26 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, EMEA accounted for $138.42 million (29.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $143.53 million (29%) to the total revenue.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Quaker Chemical, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $497.4 million, reflecting an increase of 1.4% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Asia/Pacific is anticipated to contribute 21.9% or $109.08 million and EMEA 28.6% or $142.37 million.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $1.93 billion in total revenue, down 1.3% from the previous year. Revenues from Asia/Pacific and EMEA are expected to constitute 21.9% ($421.53 million) and 29.2% ($562.28 million) of the total, respectively.

Key Takeaways

Quaker Chemical's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Quaker Chemical currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Quaker Chemical's Recent Stock Market Performance

