Interpreting Nvidia (NVDA) International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Nvidia's (NVDA) international operations for the quarter ending April 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While delving into NVDA's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $44.06 billion, showing rise of 69.2%. We will now explore the breakdown of NVDA's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Unveiling Trends in NVDA's International Revenues

Of the total revenue, $5.52 billion came from China (including Hong Kong) during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 12.53%. This represented a surprise of -16.24% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $6.59 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $5.53 billion, or 14.07%, and $2.49 billion, or 9.56%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Taiwan accounted for 16.25% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $7.16 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +7.18%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $6.68 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Taiwan contributed $5.31 billion (13.49%) and $4.37 billion (16.79%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia to report a total revenue of $46.04 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 53.3% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from China (including Hong Kong) and Taiwan are predicted to be 14.2% and 15.7%, corresponding to amounts of $6.55 billion and $7.21 billion, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $197.36 billion in total revenue, up 51.2% from the previous year. Revenues from China (including Hong Kong) and Taiwan are expected to constitute 13.9% ($27.49 billion) and 15% ($29.63 billion) of the total, respectively.

Closing Remarks

Nvidia's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At present, Nvidia holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Nvidia's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has gained 18% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 6.1% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Nvidia is a part, has risen 10.3% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 19.9% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 0.5% decline. Over the same period, the sector has risen 1.4%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.