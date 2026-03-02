Interpreting MKS (MKSI) International Revenue Trends

Did you analyze how MKS (MKSI) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending December 2025? Given the widespread global presence of this maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While delving into MKSI's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.03 billion, experiencing an increase of 10.5% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of MKSI's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Exploring MKSI's International Revenue Patterns

Of the total revenue, $276 million came from Other International during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 26.7%. This represented a surprise of +6.48% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $259.21 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $264 million, or 26.7%, and $244 million, or 26.1%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Taiwan contributed $64 million in revenue, making up 6.2% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $65.9 million, this meant a surprise of -2.88%. Looking back, Taiwan contributed $70 million, or 7.1%, in the previous quarter, and $58 million, or 6.2%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Singapore generated $70 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 6.8% of the total. This represented a surprise of +12.67% compared to the $62.13 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Singapore accounted for $60 million (6.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $58 million (6.2%) to the total revenue.

Japan accounted for 5.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $57 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -18.27%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $69.74 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Japan contributed $56 million (5.7%) and $73 million (7.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $257 million came from China during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 24.9%. This represented a surprise of +11.89% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $229.69 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $236 million, or 23.9%, and $214 million, or 22.9%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that MKS will post revenues of $1.05 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 11.7% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Other International, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan and China to this revenue are 23.8%, 6.1%, 5.7%, 6.2%, and 21.2%, translating into $249.26 million, $64.14 million, $59.87 million, $65.19 million, and $221.44 million, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $4.39 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 11.7% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Other International, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan and China are projected to be 24% ($1.05 billion), 6.2% ($272.58 million)5.7% ($250.13 million)6.2% ($270.75 million) and 21.3% ($935.55 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

The Bottom Line

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for MKS. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Currently, MKS holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying its potential to outperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in MKS' Stock Value

Over the past month, the stock has gained 3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 1.3% decrease. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which MKS is a part, has declined 5.2% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 50% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 1.3% increase. Over the same period, the sector has declined 2.7%

MKS Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

