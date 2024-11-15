Interpreting M/A-Com (MTSI) International Revenue Trends

Have you assessed how the international operations of M/A-Com (MTSI) performed in the quarter ended September 2024? For this chipmaker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of MTSI's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $200.71 million, increasing 33.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into MTSI's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Decoding MTSI's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Other Countries contributed $38.27 million in revenue, making up 19.07% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million, this meant a surprise of -1.22%. Looking back, Other Countries contributed $31.27 million, or 16.42%, in the previous quarter, and $32.88 million, or 21.86%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

China accounted for 24.28% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $48.74 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +4.07%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $46.83 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, China contributed $46.42 million (24.37%) and $31.1 million (20.68%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Asia Pacific (excluding China) generated $22.5 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 11.21% of the total. This represented a surprise of -8.38% compared to the $24.56 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia Pacific (excluding China) accounted for $26.12 million (13.71%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $17.73 million (11.79%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect M/A-Com to report a total revenue of $215.08 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 36.9% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Other Countries, China and Asia Pacific (excluding China) are predicted to be 17%, 21.9% and 11.3%, corresponding to amounts of $36.57 million, $47 million and $24.19 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $893.38 million, which signifies a rise of 22.5% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Other Countries at 17.1% ($152.89 million), China at 22.7% ($202.85 million) and Asia Pacific (excluding China) at 12.1% ($107.95 million).

Concluding Remarks

M/A-Com's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

M/A-Com currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Examining the Latest Trends in M/A-Com's Stock Value

The stock has increased by 12.5% over the past month compared to the 1.6% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes M/A-Com, has increased 1.5% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 21.3% relative to the S&P 500's 9.5% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed an 8.6% increase.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

