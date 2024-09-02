Interpreting Greif (GEF) International Revenue Trends

Have you looked into how Greif (GEF) performed internationally during the quarter ending July 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this industrial packaging company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While analyzing GEF's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.45 billion, experiencing an increase of 9.3% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of GEF's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Unveiling Trends in GEF's International Revenues

Asia Pacific and Other Americas generated $177.7 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 12.2% of the total. This represented a surprise of +5.45% compared to the $168.51 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia Pacific and Other Americas accounted for $158 million (11.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $146.6 million (11%) to the total revenue.

Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for 26.2% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $381.3 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +6.64%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $357.55 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $355.5 million (25.9%) and $349.2 million (26.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Greif to report $1.42 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 8.4% from the year-ago quarter. Asia Pacific and Other Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa are expected to contribute 11.8% ($166.77 million) and 24.8% ($351.66 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $5.44 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 4.2% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Asia Pacific and Other Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa are projected to be 11.8% ($640.58 million) and 25% ($1.36 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Concluding Remarks

The dependency of Greif on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At the moment, Greif has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying that it may outperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Greif's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 1.4%, against an upturn of 4% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Industrial Products sector, which counts Greif among its entities, has appreciated by 1.7%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 2% versus the S&P 500's 8.2% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 3% over the same period.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.