Interpreting Gen Digital (GEN) International Revenue Trends

Have you assessed how the international operations of Gen Digital (GEN) performed in the quarter ended September 2025? For this security software maker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While delving into GEN's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.22 billion, experiencing an increase of 25.1% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of GEN's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Dive into GEN's International Revenue Trends

EMEA generated $257 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 21.1% of the total. This represented a surprise of -8.24% compared to the $280.07 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, EMEA accounted for $268 million (21.3%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $233 million (23.9%) to the total revenue.

APJ accounted for 8.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $99 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -14.68%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $116.03 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, APJ contributed $110 million (8.8%) and $100 million (10.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Gen Digital to report a total revenue of $1.23 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 24.8% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from EMEA and APJ are predicted to be 22.7%, and 9.3%, corresponding to amounts of $279.64 million, and $114.79 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $4.94 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 25.6% from the year before. The revenues from EMEA and APJ are expected to make up 22.4%, and 9.2% of this total, corresponding to $1.11 billion, and $454.97 million, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Gen Digital faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Currently, Gen Digital holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying its potential to outperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 0.7%, against an upturn of 1.5% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Business Services sector, which counts Gen Digital among its entities, has depreciated by 6.6%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 15.5% versus the S&P 500's 4.5% increase. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 9.1% over the same period.

