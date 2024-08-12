Interpreting Capri Holdings (CPRI) International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Capri Holdings' (CPRI) international operations during the quarter that concluded in June 2024? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this luxury retailer, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into CPRI's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $1.07 billion, marking a decline of 13.2% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of CPRI's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding CPRI's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $305 million came from EMEA during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 28.6%. This represented a surprise of -12.98% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $350.5 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $352 million, or 28.8%, and $372 million, or 30.3%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Asia accounted for 17.7% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $189 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +0.11%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $188.79 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia contributed $224 million (18.3%) and $225 million (18.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Capri Holdings will report a total revenue of $1.24 billion, which reflects a decline of 4.3% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 31.6% from EMEA ($390.3 million) and 16.4% from Asia ($202.07 million).

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $4.99 billion, which signifies a fall of 3.4% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: EMEA at 29.6% ($1.48 billion) and Asia at 16.7% ($832.85 million).

Wrapping Up

Relying on international markets for revenues, Capri Holdings faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Capri Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Exploring Recent Trends in Capri Holdings' Stock Price

