Interpreting Berry Global (BERY) International Revenue Trends

Did you analyze how Berry Global (BERY) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending September 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this packaging company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While delving into BERY's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $3.17 billion, increasing 2.6% year over year. Now, let's delve into BERY's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Dive into BERY's International Revenue Trends

Rest of world generated $301 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 9.50% of the total. This represented a surprise of +2.39% compared to the $293.98 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Rest of world accounted for $295 million (9.33%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $300 million (9.72%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $1.08 billion came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 34.15%. This represented a surprise of -1.6% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $1.1 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.1 billion, or 34.89%, and $1.09 billion, or 35.28%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Berry Global to report a total revenue of $2.37 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests a decline of 16.9% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Rest of world and Europe are predicted to be 12.3% and 46.9%, corresponding to amounts of $291.4 million and $1.11 billion, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $10.15 billion, which is a reduction of 17.2% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Rest of world will contribute 11.5% ($1.16 billion) and Europe 43.4% ($4.4 billion) to the total revenue.

Key Takeaways

The dependency of Berry Global on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Berry Global, bearing a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is expected to underperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Examining the Latest Trends in Berry Global's Stock Value

The stock has increased by 1.2% over the past month compared to the 3.8% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Industrial Products sector, which includes Berry Global, has increased 9.5% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 5.3% relative to the S&P 500's 7.5% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 14.1% increase.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.