News & Insights

Stocks

Interparfums Reports Strong Q3 Growth Boosted by Fragrance Success

October 22, 2024 — 01:34 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Interparfums (FR:ITP) has released an update.

Interparfums reported a strong Q3 2024 performance with a 20% increase in sales, driven by successful launches of Jimmy Choo and Lacoste fragrances. The company anticipates Q4 sales of €200-210 million, aiming to meet its annual targets, while maintaining a focus on profitability with a projected operating margin of around 19% for the year. Regional growth was notable in Western Europe and North America, despite challenges in the Middle East.

For further insights into FR:ITP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.