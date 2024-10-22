Interparfums Reports Strong Q3 Growth Boosted by Fragrance Success

Interparfums (FR:ITP) has released an update.

Interparfums reported a strong Q3 2024 performance with a 20% increase in sales, driven by successful launches of Jimmy Choo and Lacoste fragrances. The company anticipates Q4 sales of €200-210 million, aiming to meet its annual targets, while maintaining a focus on profitability with a projected operating margin of around 19% for the year. Regional growth was notable in Western Europe and North America, despite challenges in the Middle East.

