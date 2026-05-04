Interparfums Readies for Q1 Earnings: Key Insights for Investors

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR is likely to witness a bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at $1.14 a share, which, however, implies a 13.6% decrease from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. IPAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.6%, on average.



IPAR recently announced that its sales results for the first quarter, which reflected modest growth supported by favorable foreign exchange, were partially offset by softer organic trends and mixed brand performance in a normalizing fragrance market.

IPAR’s Q1 Sales Rise: Brand Trends Mixed

For first-quarter 2026, Interparfums’ net sales rose 2% year over year to $345 million. However, organic sales declined 2%, reflecting macroeconomic pressures and geopolitical headwinds, including an estimated 1% impact from the Middle East conflict. A favorable dollar/euro exchange rate provided a 4.6% boost to reported sales.



Europe-based net sales increased 2% to $252 million, supported by a 5.5% foreign exchange benefit. Coach fragrances grew 30% on strong demand for new extensions and core lines, while Montblanc rose 14%, aided by Legend Elixir and Explorer Extreme. These gains were partly offset by declines at Jimmy Choo and Lacoste due to softer regional demand, weakness in Eastern Europe and tough comparisons.



U.S.-based net sales also rose 2% to $96 million, including a 2.5% FX benefit, with organic sales broadly flat. GUESS fragrances gained 11% on recent launches, and Roberto Cavalli advanced 32% on product innovation. Donna Karan/DKNY declined 3% against a tough prior-year base, though a 17% rebound in Be Delicious Core suggests improving demand trends.

Interparfums, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Interparfums, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Interparfums, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence IPAR’s Upcoming Results

Despite modest sales growth, Interparfums’ bottom line is likely to have remained pressured in the first quarter. Tariff-related costs continue to weigh on margins, while currency movements, though supportive of reported sales, have raised costs, given the company’s European manufacturing base. This cost mismatch, along with unfavorable currency swings, is likely to have hurt profitability.



Earnings may have also witnessed elevated advertising and promotional investments as IPAR continues to support launches, brand-building initiatives and newer licenses. The company’s 2026 strategy is more focused on flankers than major blockbuster launches, which may limit operating leverage. Normalizing fragrance demand, cautious retailer inventory management, higher promotional activity and an unfavorable channel mix could have further pressured margins.



That said, leaner inventory levels, healthier ordering patterns and momentum in brands such as Coach, Montblanc, GUESS and Roberto Cavalli may have offered some support to first-quarter performance.

Earnings Whispers for IPAR

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Interparfums this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Interparfums carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Archer Daniels ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $21.1 billion, which indicates 4.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Daniels’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 66 cents, which implies a decline of 5.7% year over year. ADM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average.



The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.91 billion, which suggests a dip of 1.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 50 cents, which implies a 19.4% decrease year over year. KHC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7%, on average.



Celsius Holdings CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $755.2 million, which calls for an increase of 129.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly earnings per share of 29 cents implies a surge of 61.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.3%, on average.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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