Interparfums Q4 Sales Rise 7% YoY, Key Brands Boost Growth

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR announced its sales results for the fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2025. The results reflected strong holiday demand, favorable foreign exchange effects and continued momentum across several core fragrance brands.

Interparfums’ Solid Sales Numbers

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Interparfums achieved a 7% increase in net sales, reaching $386 million, marking its best-ever fourth-quarter performance. On a full-year basis, too, net sales reached a record $1.489 billion, supported by currency tailwinds and growth across a broad portfolio of prestige and luxury fragrance brands.

Interparfums’ Europe-Based Sales Performance

Europe-based net sales were $233 million in the fourth quarter, a 9% increase from the prior period, including 4% organic growth and a 4% benefit from foreign exchange. Full year European sales rose 7% compared with 2024 on a reported basis and 4% organically.



Several brands contributed meaningfully to performance. Coach fragrances posted 5% growth in the fourth quarter and 15% for the full year, supported by established women’s and men’s lines as well as new launches earlier in the year. Lacoste fragrances posted strong gains of 23% in the fourth quarter and 28% for the full year, with annual sales reaching $108 million and exceeding initial expectations in only the second year under Interparfums’ management.



Montblanc fragrances recorded 22% fourth-quarter growth, supported by the launch of the Montblanc Explorer Extreme line and continued demand for the Montblanc Legend franchise. While softer trends earlier in the year weighed on performance, full-year Montblanc sales were broadly in line with the prior year. Jimmy Choo fragrances also grew 6% in 2025, supported by sustained demand across both women’s and men’s franchises, particularly in the U.S. market.



Interparfums’ recently launched proprietary brand, Solférino, generated early traction in its first six months, with plans to expand distribution further in the first half of 2026. In addition, the company extended its fragrance partnership with Boucheron through the end of 2027.

Interparfums’ US-Based Metrics

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Interparfums’ U.S. based net sales reached $155 million, indicating a 4% year-over-year increase, supported by growth from GUESS and Donna Karan/DKNY, as well as stronger contributions from Roberto Cavalli and MCM. For the full year, U.S. sales totaled $482 million, a 6% decline from $511 million in 2024. When excluding the impact of the discontinued Dunhill license, the full-year decline for U.S. operations was 3%.



GUESS and Donna Karan/DKNY both returned to growth with 7% and 8% rise, respectively, in the fourth quarter, benefiting from established fragrance franchises and seasonal demand. For the full year, GUESS sales were largely stable, while Donna Karan/DKNY experienced a modest decline of 4%, due to a strong comparison period in 2024.



Roberto Cavalli fragrances delivered significant gains, with sales rising sharply to 33% in both the fourth quarter and full year, following multiple product launches in 2025. MCM fragrances also recorded growth of 40% in the fourth quarter and 17% for the full year, driven by continued demand for the MCM Collection launched earlier in the year. Ferragamo fragrance sales were flat in the fourth quarter, offsetting a full-year decline despite new product introductions.

IPAR’s Strategy for Long-Term Growth

Interparfums’ growth strategy is centered on strengthening its portfolio through brand elevation, consistent innovation and disciplined portfolio management. The company continues to invest in marketing and advertising to reinforce brand desirability while leveraging its global distribution network. At the same time, it is expanding digital, social commerce, and travel retail channels and enhancing operational efficiency to support scalable, long-term growth.



Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges and continued trade destocking in certain markets, Interparfums ended 2025 with market share gains and record annual sales. The company enters 2026 with cautious optimism, supported by plans for new product innovation across existing licenses, expansion of proprietary brands and potential additions to its brand portfolio over the longer term.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 9.8% in the past month compared with the industry’s rise of 3.6%.

IPAR Price Performance vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle's current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 2.7% from the year-ago actuals. AEO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 35.1%.



The Gap, Inc. GAP is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It currently holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). Gap delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 19.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 1.9% from the year-ago actuals.



Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX engages in the provision of clothing and accessories in the United States, and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. SFIX delivered an average earnings surprise of 37.7% in the last four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stitch Fix’s current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 6.4% from the year-ago actuals.

