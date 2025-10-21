Interparfums Q3 Sales Rise 1% YoY, European Brands Lead Growth

Interparfums, Inc. ( IPAR ) announced its sales results for the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, 2025, supported by solid demand for prestige and luxury fragrances despite a more selective consumer environment. The company remains confident about its long-term growth trajectory, citing continued innovation and portfolio expansion.

IPAR’s Steady Sales Performance

For the third quarter, Interparfums achieved a 1% year-over-year increase in consolidated net sales to $430 million, marking a new third-quarter record. Year-to-date sales also rose 1% to $1,102 million, reflecting ongoing resilience in global fragrance markets. A favorable dollar/euro exchange rate contributed approximately 2% to quarterly sales growth in the third quarter.

IPAR’s European-Based Sales Performance

European-based net sales advanced 5% year over year to $295 million, fueled by strength across key brands. The Jimmy Choo franchise continued its strong momentum, with sales climbing 16% in the quarter and 9% year to date, driven by the ongoing success of the I Want Choo line. Lacoste, in its second year under Interparfums’ management, remained a standout performer and is on track to surpass $100 million in annual sales for 2025.

The Coach brand also contributed meaningfully, with sales up 6% in the third quarter and 18% year to date, bolstered by the successful launch of Coach Gold. While Montblanc sales dipped modestly despite the introduction of Explorer Extreme, new releases such as Signature Elixir are expected to support growth into 2026.

IPAR’s U.S.-Based Metrics

U.S.-based net sales totaled $137 million, down 6% from the prior-year quarter. Excluding the phase-out of Dunhill fragrances, U.S.-based sales declined 5% in the third quarter and 6% year to date. The Dunhill phase-out was completed in Aug. 2024.

Among leading brands, GUESS fragrances slipped 3% due to a high comparison base, though demand is expected to strengthen in the final quarter of this year. Donna Karan/DKNY sales fell 14% versus strong prior-year results but are projected to rebound in the fourth quarter. In contrast, Roberto Cavalli continued to shine, surging 44% in the third quarter and 33% year to date, propelled by the successful launch of Serpentine and Just Cavalli Give Me Magic. MCM also delivered steady gains, with sales up 6% for the quarter.

Interparfums ’ Management Outlook

Interparfums continues to focus on maintaining flexibility and driving innovation amid a challenging global backdrop. Although certain markets remain under pressure, management expects ongoing pricing measures and a solid pipeline of launches to support improved performance through late 2025 and into 2026.

The company aims to strengthen its position in the prestige fragrance segment by broadening the portfolio mix, investing in new product development and deepening relationships with retail partners. These efforts, supported by strong brand recognition and expanding global reach, are expected to underpin steady growth in the year ahead.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 2.6% in the past month against the industry’s rise of 0.7%.

