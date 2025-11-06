Interparfums Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2025 Guidance Lowered

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) reported third-quarter 2025 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both earnings and sales increased year over year.

Management highlighted that while the prestige and luxury fragrance category remains solid, macroeconomic pressures, including retailer destocking, shifting consumer behavior, and tariff-related disruptions, have moderated top-line growth. However, confidence remains supported by a strong innovation pipeline, continued advertising and promotional investments, and ongoing portfolio evolution to sustain momentum into 2026.

IPAR’s Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

Interparfums posted quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, which increased 6% from $1.93 reported in the prior-year period. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which was pegged at $1.85 per share.

Interparfums, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Interparfums, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Interparfums, Inc. Quote

The company reported consolidated net sales of $429.6 million, which increased 1% from $424.6 million posted in the year-ago period. The growth was driven by continued consumer interest in prestige and luxury fragrances.

Insight Into IPAR’s Costs & Margins Performance

Interparfums posted a consolidated gross margin of 63.5%, down 40 basis points (bps) from the prior-year period, as the positive effects of improved mix and pricing were outweighed by increased U.S. import tariffs.

During the quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses were 38.2% of net sales, a decrease of 70 bps year over year. The change primarily reflects the timing of advertising and promotional spending. Advertising and promotional expenditures represented 15.3% of net sales for the third quarter of 2025.

The company’s operating income was $108.6 million. The operating margin was 25.3%, up from 25% reported in the year-ago quarter.

IPAR’s Financial Health Snapshot

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $110.4 million, long-term debt (excluding the current portion) of $140 million and total equity of $1,104.5 million.

The company announced a cash dividend of 80 cents per share, payable on Dec. 31, 2025, to its shareholders of record as of Dec. 15.

What to Expect From IPAR in 2025

The company has revised its 2025 outlook to account for slower-than-expected growth through September amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and moderating demand in several international markets outside the United States.

Interparfums now expects 2025 sales of $1.47 billion, representing a 1% year-over-year increase, compared with the earlier guidance of $1.51 billion. The company also now forecasts earnings per share of $5.12, in line with 2024 levels, compared with the prior expectation of $5.35.

Interparfums stock has lost 22.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 2.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Top-Ranked Bets

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It has a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vince Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 2% and 215.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. VNCE delivered an earnings surprise of 215.3% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) designs, markets and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia and internationally. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Ralph Lauren delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 7% and 21.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and Generation Z consumers in the United States and internationally. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Revolve Group delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 61.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RVLV’s current fiscal-year revenues implies growth of 7.1% from the year-ago actuals.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.