Interparfums Q1 Sales Rise 5% Year Over Year, Key Brands Boost Growth

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) has announced robust sales results for the first quarter of 2025, citing strength in its brands and innovation pipeline. The company has reaffirmed its 2025 guidance.

A Closer Look at IPAR’s Q1 Sales Numbers

For the first quarter of 2025, Interparfums achieved a 5% increase in net sales, reaching $339 million. On an organic basis, net sales rose 7%, driven by continued demand for its several brand fragrances and innovations. Despite ongoing global challenges and market uncertainties, the company maintained its strategic focus and agility, capitalizing on the sustained momentum in the global fragrance industry. This strong start to the year marks another record-breaking first quarter in net sales, reinforcing its position in the fragrance sector.

IPAR’s Europe-Based Sales Performance

Europe-based net sales were $248 million in the first quarter, a 7% increase from the prior-year’s level. The robust sales growth was fueled by standout performances from three of Interparfums' leading brands: Jimmy Choo, Coach and Lacoste, which posted impressive year-over-year gains of 36%, 11% and 30%, respectively.



Jimmy Choo's performance was driven by continued strong demand for its I Want Choo and Jimmy Choo Man fragrance lines. Meanwhile, Coach experienced a solid boost thanks to the successful launch of Coach Man Extreme and sustained demand across its core product lines. Lacoste also maintained strong momentum in its second year under Interparfums' management.



While Montblanc fragrance sales declined 16% in the first quarter — primarily due to a tough comparison with the successful launch of Montblanc Legend Blue in first-quarter 2024 — the brand is expected to rebound over the remainder of the year. The upcoming launch of the Montblanc Explorer Extreme is anticipated to fuel growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IPAR’s U.S.-Based Metrics

In the first quarter of 2025, Interparfums’ U.S.-based net sales reached $94 million, indicating a 1% year-over-year decline. Nevertheless, the company delivered a 3% organic sales increase in the region, building on a particularly strong prior-year period that recorded 11% organic growth. However, the discontinuation of the Dunhill license had a 4% negative impact, leading to a 1% decline for the quarter.



Donna Karan/DKNY fragrances posted a 5% sales increase, driven by the continued strength of the Cashmere Mist franchise. MCM delivered 17% growth, fueled by the successful rollout of the Park Collection. Roberto Cavalli also saw a strong performance, with net sales rising 28% following the start of its fragrance distribution in February 2024. Although GUESS maintained strong momentum and saw early success with its Iconic fragrance, sales dipped slightly.

IPAR Navigates Market Complexities, Reaffirms Guidance

Interparfums navigates a dynamic global landscape, including the impact of new tariffs. To mitigate these challenges, the company is implementing strategic supply chain adjustments. The recent deployment of a new ERP system, combined with organizational talent upgrades, has enhanced operational agility and efficiency during this volatile period.



In response to rising costs, Interparfums plans to implement selective price increases across certain fragrance lines beginning in August 2025. These actions, along with the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s diversified brand portfolio, expansive global distribution network and robust pipeline of product innovations, position it for continued strong performance.



Looking ahead, Interparfums reaffirms its previously announced 2025 guidance, projecting net sales of $1.51 billion and earnings per share of $5.35, representing a 4% year-over-year increase for both metrics.



IPAR’s shares have declined 25% in the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 10.3%.

