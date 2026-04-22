Interparfums Q1 Sales Rise 2% YoY, Mixed Brand Trends Persist

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR announced its sales results for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2026. The results reflected modest top-line growth supported by favorable foreign exchange, partially offset by softer organic trends and mixed brand performance amid a normalizing fragrance market.

Interparfums’ Solid Sales Numbers

For the first quarter of 2026, Interparfums posted a 2% increase in net sales to $345 million, compared with $339 million in the prior-year period. Growth was supported by solid performances from select brands and favorable foreign exchange, which helped offset weaker trends across other parts of the portfolio.



Organic sales declined 2%, reflecting macroeconomic pressures and geopolitical headwinds, including a roughly 1% impact from the Middle East war conflict. Meanwhile, a favorable dollar/euro exchange rate resulted in a positive 4.6% foreign exchange impact on reported sales in the quarter.

Interparfums’ Europe-Based Sales Performance

Europe-based net sales were $252 million in the first quarter, a 2% increase from the prior period, including 5.5% benefit from foreign exchange.



Several brands contributed meaningfully to performance. Coach fragrances posted 30% growth, driven by strong sell-in of new extensions such as Coach Women and Coach Men franchises, Coach Cherry and Coach Platinum, along with sustained demand for core lines.



Montblanc delivered 14% growth, benefiting from the launch of Legend Elixir and the continued traction of the Explorer Extreme line.

In contrast, Jimmy Choo sales declined 4% due to softer demand in parts of Europe and Asia, despite strength in the United States, while Lacoste sales fell 12%, reflecting a tough comparison base and weaker conditions in Eastern Europe, though management remains optimistic about upcoming launches.

Interparfums’ US-Based Metrics

U.S.-based net sales rose 2% to $96 million, including a 2.5% favorable foreign exchange impact, while organic sales were broadly flat.



Fragrance sales of GUESS rose 11%, on the back of new launches such as Iconic Sublime and Seductive Desire. Roberto Cavalli maintained strong momentum, with sales rising 32%, driven by product innovations, including the Just Cavalli Wild Heart extensions.



Meanwhile, Donna Karan/DKNY sales declined 3% against a strong prior-year comparison, although the Be Delicious Core line rebounded 17%, indicating improving consumer demand trends.

IPAR’s Management Outlook

Interparfums maintains a cautiously positive outlook for the rest of 2026, even as it has lowered expectations for the Middle East amid ongoing geopolitical challenges. The company is increasingly focused on leveraging stronger trends in other regions to offset this impact. Looking ahead, management sees 2027 as a more favorable growth phase, supported by a richer innovation pipeline, contributions from newly added brands and continued portfolio expansion opportunities.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 5% in the past month compared with the industry’s rise of 4.3%.

IPAR Price Performance vs. Industry



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