Interparfums Q1 Earnings Top Estimates on Coach-Led Brand Gains

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR reported record first-quarter 2026 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines increased year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Interparfums continued to lean on its diversified brand portfolio and global operating model in the first quarter of 2026, delivering record results despite a dynamic backdrop. Management noted it is proactively driving efficiencies in response to weakness in select regions, tariffs and a normalizing market environment while pointing to the resiliency of the fragrance category and its underlying fundamentals.



Interparfums highlighted mixed regional demand trends. Western Europe sales were flat amid slower consumer demand, while Eastern Europe saw declines tied to operational difficulties that disproportionately affected Lanvin and Lacoste.



Management also pointed to pressure in the Middle East and Africa due to intensifying regional conflicts. In the Asia Pacific, sales were impacted by distribution changes implemented in 2025 in South Korea and India, along with softer demand in Australia and New Zealand, partially offset by strong growth in China.

IPAR’s Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

Interparfums posted quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, which increased 2% from $1.32 reported in the prior-year period. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share.

Interparfums, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Interparfums, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Interparfums, Inc. Quote

Consolidated net sales rose 2% to $344.9 million from $338.9 million in the year-ago quarter. On an organic basis (excluding the war in the Middle East), sales declined 2%.



IPAR’s first-quarter sales performance was supported by strength in several top brands, led by Coach, which grew 30% year over year. Montblanc increased 14%, GUESS rose 11%, and Roberto Cavalli advanced 32%, helping offset pockets of softness across the portfolio.



Geographically, North America remained a key growth engine, with sales up 7% on continued category strength and line extensions, particularly for Coach. Central and South America sales climbed 23%, driven by women’s and men’s Coach franchises and the Montblanc Legend line.



European-based operations’ net sales grew 2% to $252 million and U.S.-based operations’ net sales increased 2% to $96 million.

Insight Into IPAR’s Q1 Cost & Margin Performance

Interparfums posted a consolidated gross margin of 65.1%, up 140 bps from 63.7% in the prior-year quarter, driven by a favorable segment, brand and channel mix and lower-than-expected destruction costs, partially offset by tariffs.



Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $150.5 million from $140.9 million a year ago, with SG&A as a percentage of sales increasing to 43.6% from 41.6%, primarily reflecting royalty costs growing ahead of sales on an unfavorable brand mix and higher logistics costs tied to supply-chain transitions and channel dynamics. Operating income was $74.1 million, down slightly from $75.1 million, with the operating margin contracted 70 bps to 21.5%.

IPAR’s Financial Health Snapshot

Interparfums ended the first quarter of 2026 with $237 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Long-term debt approximated $157 million as of March 31, 2026, and the company declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share, payable June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 15.

What to Expect From IPAR in 2026?

Interparfums reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, projecting net sales of $1.48 billion and earnings per share of $4.85. Management said its cautious optimism for the balance of 2026 reflects confidence in the business model and brand portfolio, alongside ongoing actions to mitigate macro pressures, including staying proactive on tariff-related cost impacts while monitoring the potential for tariff refunds.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 1.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 7.1%.

IPAR Stock's Price Performance



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Stocks to Consider

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale and Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. At present, the company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 4.5%, and the same for earnings suggests a decline of 15.9% from the year-ago reported figures. VNCE has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 647.2%, on average.



Under Armour, Inc. UAA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, marketing and distributing performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. At present, Under Armour sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Under Armour’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies declines of 3.8% and 64.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. UAA has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 140.3%, on average.



Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which is a marketer and distributor of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current financial-year sales is expected to rise 2.3% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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