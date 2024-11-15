Interparfums price target lowered to EUR 52 from EUR 54 at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Fraser Donlon lowered the firm’s price target on Interparfums (IPAR) to EUR 52 from EUR 54 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
