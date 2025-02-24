Interparfums (IPAR) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interparfums (IPAR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 150%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $361.88 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Interparfums metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- North America' reaching $136.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Western Europe' at $79.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +36.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Asia/pacific' will likely reach $54.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- United States' should arrive at $145.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Central and South America' will reach $28.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Eastern Europe' to come in at $21.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of -23.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Europe' of $218.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Middle East and Africa' to reach $30.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Margin- United States operations' should come in at $83.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $74.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Margin- European operations' will reach $152.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $138.40 million.



Interparfums shares have witnessed a change of -4.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IPAR is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

