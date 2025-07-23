Interparfums, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Mixed Performance Across Regions

Interparfums reported mixed sales performance for Q2 2025, with growth in Europe but declines in the U.S. market.

Interparfums, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, revealing net sales of $334 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a slight decrease of 2% from the previous year, while six-month sales increased by 1% to $673 million. European sales rose by 6% for the quarter, driven by strong performances from brands like Lacoste and Coach, whereas U.S. sales fell by 20% due largely to the end of the Dunhill license impact. CEO Jean Madar noted a 3% organic sales growth for the first six months and acknowledged ongoing macroeconomic challenges. However, he remains optimistic about the brand's long-term potential, emphasizing upcoming product launches and pricing strategies, alongside positive foreign exchange trends. The company plans to discuss these results in an upcoming conference call on August 6, 2025.

Potential Positives

Interparfums reported a 1% increase in net sales for the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, indicating stable overall growth.

European-based net sales grew by 7% for the first half of 2025, driven by strong performance from established lines and successful new product launches.

Sales for key brands like Lacoste and Coach saw significant increases of 6% and extraordinary jumps of 59% and 42% respectively for newer launches, reflecting strong brand positioning and consumer demand.

The company expects positive momentum in the second half of the year, backed by planned innovations, pricing actions, and favorable foreign exchange impacts.

Potential Negatives

Net sales in the United States decreased by 20% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, indicating significant challenges in this key market.

The discontinuation of the Dunhill license had an 8 percentage-point negative impact on sales, reflecting potential issues with brand management and licensing strategies.

Several brands showed declining sales, including GUESS and Donna Karan/DKNY, suggesting weaknesses in product performance and market positioning.

FAQ

What were Interparfums' net sales for Q2 2025?

Net sales for Interparfums in the second quarter of 2025 were $334 million.

How did European sales perform in Q2 2025?

European based net sales increased by 6% compared to the same period last year.

What impacted United States sales in Q2 2025?

United States sales decreased by 20% primarily due to the discontinuation of the Dunhill license.

When will Interparfums release its financial results?

Interparfums will issue financial results on August 5, 2025, after the stock market closes.

What is Interparfums' outlook for the second half of 2025?

The company expects to strengthen results due to thoughtful pricing and new fragrance launches.

$IPAR Insider Trading Activity

$IPAR insiders have traded $IPAR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIPPE BENACIN (President Interparfums SA) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,934,602

JEAN MADAR (CEO) sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,679,204

PHILIPPE SANTI (Exec VP Interparfums SA) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $278,509 .

. VERONIQUE GABAI-PINSKY sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $183,222

GILBERT HARRISON sold 400 shares for an estimated $53,584

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IPAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $IPAR stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IPAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IPAR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IPAR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IPAR forecast page.

$IPAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IPAR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IPAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $169.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial set a target price of $172.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $138.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Linda Bolton Weiser from DA Davidson set a target price of $170.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $168.0 on 02/27/2025

Management Commentary:







Jean Madar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums stated, “Consolidated sales on an organic basis for the first six months grew 3% while sales for the second quarter declined moderately as a result of a shift in order timing into the first quarter, as previously shared.





“While the current macroeconomic environment created headwinds in certain geographies, we view the impacts on our business as transitory as we mitigate the near-term pressures and fuel our longer-term strategy with our retail and distribution partners. We are adapting to the evolving landscape and remain confident in the strength of the market, particularly in the United States, and the resilience of our brand portfolio.





“During the second quarter, sales by European based operations increased 6% compared to the same period last year, primarily attributable to strong performance in the established lines across Lacoste and Coach, plus the successful launches of



Coach





for Men Eau de Parfum



and



Coach Women Gold.



These two brands’ sales increased by 59% and 42%, respectively, and Lacoste remains well positioned to become our next $100 million brand.





“As compared to the high base in last year’s second quarter, Jimmy Choo fragrance sales declined 20%, but year-to-date, brand sales are ahead 5% due in great part to the introduction of



Jimmy Choo Man Extreme



earlier this year, and the popularity of the



I Want Choo



fragrance family. As expected, Montblanc sales were broadly flat in the second quarter, but we expect the recent launch of



Explorer Extreme



to help fuel brand growth in the second half of the year.





“For United States based operations, 2025 second quarter sales decreased 20% from the prior year period primarily driven by an 8 percentage-point impact from the discontinuation of the Dunhill license. On an organic basis, net sales declined 14%. With the phase-out of Dunhill fragrances completed last August, we expect minimal impact on quarter-over-quarter comparisons going forward.





“Due largely to the timing of product launches and tariff generated supply chain disruptions, GUESS and Donna Karan/DKNY fragrance sales declined by 8% and 13%, respectively, during the quarter. We expect momentum to build in the second half with both brands benefiting from strong market positioning and planned innovation. Roberto Cavalli fragrance sales continue to benefit from our integration, growing 23% and 25% for the second quarter and year-to-date, respectively. MCM sales rose by 3% for the quarter with continued success from the launch of the



MCM Collection



.”





Mr. Madar concluded, “We remain agile in our operations and view this quarter as a period of momentary softness within an otherwise positive sales trajectory. With thoughtful pricing actions set to take effect over the coming months, alongside an alluring lineup of fragrance introductions, and foreign exchange tailwinds, we are well positioned to capitalize on the strength of the prestige fragrance market and deliver stronger results in the second half of 2025.”







2025 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call Details







The Company will issue financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and business operations beginning at 11:00 am ET on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.





Interested parties may participate in the live call by dialing:









U.S. / Toll-free:





(877) 423-9820









International:





(201) 493-6749





















Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin.





A live audio webcast will also be available in the “Events” tab within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.interparfumsinc.com



, or by clicking



here



. The conference call will be available for webcast replay for approximately 90 days following the live event.







About Interparfums, Inc.:







Operating in the global fragrance business since 1982, Interparfums, Inc. produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance related products under license and other agreements with brand owners. The Company manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through its 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations, through wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Italy.





Our portfolio of prestige brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan/DKNY, Emanuel Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world through an extensive and diverse network of distributors. Interparfums, Inc. is also the registered owner of several trademarks including Lanvin, Rochas, and Solferino.







Forward-Looking Statements:







Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate, "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will", and "would" or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings “Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Interparfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the reports Interparfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Interparfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.







Contact Information:











Interparfums, Inc.





or





The Equity Group Inc.









Michel Atwood









Karin Daly









Chief Financial Officer









Investor Relations Counsel









(212) 983-2640









(212) 836-9623 /



kdaly@theequitygroup.com













www.interparfumsinc.com













www.theequitygroup.com









