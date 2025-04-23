Interparfums, Inc. Reports 5% Increase in Q1 2025 Net Sales and Reaffirms Fiscal Year Guidance

Interparfums reports Q1 2025 net sales of $339 million, reaffirming 2025 guidance amid varied brand performances.

Quiver AI Summary

Interparfums, Inc. reported a 5% increase in net sales for the first quarter of 2025, totaling $339 million, compared to $324 million in the same period last year. The growth was driven by strong demand for key brands such as Jimmy Choo, Coach, and Lacoste in European markets, which rose by 7%. Though U.S. sales slightly declined by 1%, an organic increase of 3% was recorded, excluding the impact of a discontinued license. CEO Jean Madar highlighted the company's adaptation to market challenges and affirmed the 2025 guidance of $1.51 billion in net sales and earnings per diluted share of $5.35. The company plans to release detailed financial results on May 5 and host a conference call on May 6.

Potential Positives

Net sales rose to $339 million for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

European based net sales increased by 7%, driven by strong performance from key brands such as Jimmy Choo, Coach, and Lacoste.

The Company reaffirmed its 2025 guidance for net sales of $1.51 billion and earnings per diluted share of $5.35, representing a 4% increase for both metrics.

Organic net sales growth of 3% in the U.S. indicates continued demand despite the discontinuation of the Dunhill license and a prior high base for comparison.

Potential Negatives

United States based net sales experienced a slight decline of 1%, which may indicate potential challenges in the domestic market despite overall sales growth.

The discontinuation of the Dunhill license negatively impacted reported sales by 4%, suggesting vulnerabilities in the company’s portfolio and reliance on key brands.

Brand sales for Montblanc fragrances declined 16% compared to the same period last year, highlighting difficulties in sustaining sales momentum for certain key products.

FAQ

What are Interparfums' first-quarter results for 2025?

Interparfums reported net sales of $339 million for Q1 2025, a 5% increase from $324 million in Q1 2024.

When will Interparfums hold its next conference call?

The conference call to discuss financial results will be held on May 6, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET.

What is Interparfums' 2025 net sales guidance?

The company reaffirms its 2025 guidance of net sales at $1.51 billion, reflecting a 4% increase.

How did European and U.S. sales perform in Q1 2025?

European sales increased by 7% while U.S. sales showed a slight decline of 1%, impacted by the discontinued Dunhill license.

Which brands contributed to Interparfums' sales growth?

Key brands driving growth include Jimmy Choo, Coach, and Lacoste, which saw significant sales increases in Q1 2025.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) (“Interparfums” or the “Company”) today announced that for the three months ended March 31, 2025, net sales rose to $339 million, up 5% from $324 million in the first quarter of 2024.











Jean Madar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums stated, “During the first quarter of 2025, our consolidated net sales rose by 5% on a reported basis and 7% on an organic basis, fueled by demand for many of our key brands and our robust innovation pipeline. Despite a challenging and uncertain global environment, we remained focused and agile, effectively leveraging the ongoing strength of the fragrance market to deliver another record first quarter performance in net sales.





“Sales by European based operations increased 7% compared to the same period last year, led by three of our top brands: Jimmy Choo, Coach, and Lacoste, which grew by 36%, 11%, and 30%, respectively. Jimmy Choo continued to benefit from strong performance for the



I Want Choo



and



Jimmy Choo Man



franchises. The introduction of



Coach Man Extreme



and healthy performance across the established lines spurred an increase in overall Coach sales and strong demand for Lacoste fragrances continued as the brand entered its second year under our management. While we expect Montblanc fragrance sales to increase through the balance of 2025, especially with the introduction of Montblanc



Explorer Extreme



later this year, brand sales declined 16% due to the high bar set in last year’s first quarter following the debut of Montblanc



Legend Blue.







“For United States based operations, 2025 first quarter organic sales increased 3% off a very high base in the prior year period where we achieved 11% organic sales growth. The discontinuation of the Dunhill license had a 4% negative impact, leading to a 1% decline in reported sales for the quarter.





“Donna Karan/DKNY fragrance sales rose by 5% with the continued strength of our



Cashmere Mist



franchise. MCM sales grew by 17% with the rollout of the



Park Collection



. Following the start of its fragrance distribution in February 2024, Roberto Cavalli delivered a 28% increase in net sales. Despite strong momentum from the fashion house and early success of



Iconic



, GUESS fragrance sales declined slightly due to a very high base in the same period last year when the brand’s sales rose 21%.”





Mr. Madar concluded, “Once again, we are navigating a complex landscape including new tariffs that we are addressing through supply chain adjustments. The ERP system we recently implemented, coupled with our organizational talent upgrades, enables us to navigate these unprecedented times with agility. We are also planning selective price increases on certain lines in August 2025 to offset some of these higher costs. Our diversified brand portfolio, global distribution, and robust innovation pipeline have positioned us well to deliver strong performance for the balance of 2025.”







The Company reaffirms its previously announced 2025 guidance of net sales of $1.51 billion and earnings per diluted share of $5.35, a 4% increase for both metrics.







The Company will issue financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, on Monday, May 5, 2025, after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and business operations beginning at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.





Interested parties may participate in the live call by dialing:





U.S. / Toll-free: (877) 423-9820





International: (201) 493-6749





Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin.





A live audio webcast will also be available in the “Events” tab within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.interparfumsinc.com



, or by clicking



here



. The conference call will be available for webcast replay for approximately 90 days following the live event.







About Interparfums, Inc.:







Operating in the global fragrance business since 1982, Interparfums, Inc. produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance related products under license and other agreements with brand owners. The Company manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through its 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations, through wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Italy.





Our portfolio of prestige brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan/DKNY, Emanuel Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world through an extensive and diverse network of distributors. Interparfums, Inc. is also the registered owner of several trademarks including Lanvin and Rochas.







Forward-Looking Statements:







Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate, "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will", and "would" or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings “Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Interparfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the reports Interparfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Interparfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.











