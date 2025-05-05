Interparfums, Inc. Reports 5% Increase in Q1 2025 Net Sales and Reaffirms Annual Guidance

Interparfums, Inc. reports Q1 2025 net sales of $339 million, up 5%, with operating income increasing by 10%.

Quiver AI Summary

Interparfums, Inc. reported a strong performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, with net sales rising by 5% to $339 million, supported by increased demand for key brands and new fragrance innovations. Gross margin improved to 63.7%, contributing to a 10% increase in operating income to $75 million and a net income of $42 million, marking a 4% year-over-year growth in diluted earnings per share to $1.32. Significant sales growth was noted in North America and Eastern Europe, while Asia/Pacific and Central/South America faced declines. CEO Jean Madar emphasized the importance of a robust innovation pipeline and announced the renewal of a licensing agreement with Coach. The company maintains a solid financial position with $172 million in cash and a reaffirmed guidance for 2025 of $1.51 billion in net sales and $5.35 in earnings per share. A quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share will be paid on June 30, 2025.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased by 5% year-over-year, demonstrating strong demand for key brands and successful innovation efforts.

Operating income rose by 10%, indicating improved efficiency and profitability with an operating margin increase of 120 basis points.

The company renewed its partnership with Coach for an additional five-year period, affirming ongoing collaboration and brand strength.

The launch of the proprietary Solférino collection and acquisitions of Off-White and Annick Goutal signal expansion and growth in the high-end fragrance market.

Potential Negatives

Net income attributable to Interparfums, Inc. saw only a 4% increase year-over-year, indicating weaker growth momentum compared to previous periods.

Significant declines in Asia/Pacific (3%) and Central and South America (10%) indicate potential challenges in these regions, impacting overall growth prospects.

The loss reported in other income and expenses due to foreign exchange and unrealized losses on marketable securities reflects increased financial vulnerability during a time of economic uncertainty.

FAQ

What are the key financial highlights for Interparfums in Q1 2025?

Interparfums reported net sales of $339 million, a 5% increase, and a diluted EPS of $1.32, up 4% year over year.

How did foreign exchange impact Interparfums' sales?

Foreign exchange negatively impacted sales by 1%, with the dollar/euro exchange rate averaging 1.05 compared to 1.09 in Q1 2024.

Which brands contributed to sales growth in Q1 2025?

Key brands like Jimmy Choo, Coach, and Lacoste drove sales growth in Europe, with Donna Karan, MCM, and Roberto Cavalli performing well in the U.S.

What is the future outlook for Interparfums?

The company reaffirms its 2025 guidance of net sales at $1.51 billion and earnings per diluted share at $5.35, a 4% increase.

When is the conference call discussing Q1 results?

The conference call will be held on May 6, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET, with participation details available on their website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IPAR Insider Trading Activity

$IPAR insiders have traded $IPAR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIPPE BENACIN (President Interparfums SA) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,934,602

PELAYO FREDERIC GARCIA (Exec. VP & COO Interparfums SA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $532,140 .

. GILBERT HARRISON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300 shares for an estimated $39,045.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IPAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $IPAR stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IPAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IPAR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IPAR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IPAR forecast page.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.











First Quarter Highlights:









($ in millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended









March 31,













2025









2024









% Change











Net Sales





$339





$324





5%









Gross Margin





63.7%





62.5%





+120 bps









Operating Income





$75





$68





10%









Operating Margin





22.2%





21.0%





+120 bps









Net Income attributable to Interparfums, Inc.





$42





$41





4%









Diluted EPS





$1.32





$1.27





4%











The average dollar/euro exchange rate for the 2025 first quarter was 1.05 compared to 1.09 in the 2024 first quarter leading to a negative 1% foreign exchange impact on sales.

















Operational Commentary







Jean Madar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums noted, “We started the year with strong momentum, driven by continued demand for our key brands and a dynamic lineup of new fragrance innovation, leading to sales growth of 5% for the quarter.





“On an organic basis, excluding the impact of foreign exchange and the discontinuation of the Dunhill license, net sales rose by 7%, due in large part to gains by our Jimmy Choo, Coach, and Lacoste fragrances for European based operations and Donna Karan/DKNY, MCM, and Roberto Cavalli fragrances for United States based operations.





“Our largest markets, North America and Western Europe achieved gains of 14% and 1%, respectively. Eastern Europe posted a 46% increase in sales, rebounding from a 22% decline in last year’s first quarter, which was driven by temporary sourcing constraints that have been resolved. Asia/Pacific sales declined by 3% largely due to the high bar set in the prior year period when sales rose 13% with exceptional sales in Australia. Central and South America declined 10%, also off a very high base in 2024 when the region grew 31%. Middle East and Africa sales declined 16% due to macroeconomic challenges and a disproportionate impact from the exit of the Dunhill license due to its significant presence there.





“We remain dedicated to sustaining the current momentum of our existing fragrance lines, while simultaneously executing a robust innovation pipeline that introduces fragrance blockbusters and extensions to further elevate our brands. As a testament to our success and as previously announced, we renewed our partnership with Coach for another five-year period, extending the license until June 30, 2031.





“We are also expanding our portfolio of high-end fragrance brands, exemplified by the launch of our proprietary Solférino collection this summer, plus the acquisitions of Off-White and Annick Goutal, with commercialization set to commence in 2026 for both brands.”





Mr. Madar closed by saying, “Our business has proven to be resilient, with a strong foundation, organizational agility and adaptability that allows us to navigate the complex, challenging economic uncertainties that we face.”







Financial Commentary







Michel Atwood, Chief Financial Officer of Interparfums stated, “For the first quarter of 2025, we delivered earnings per diluted share of $1.32, a 4% year over year increase, underscoring the strength of our business model.





“Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 63.7%, up from 62.5% in the prior period. The 120 basis point improvement was driven by favorable brand and channel mix.





“Selling, General and Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses as a percentage of net sales were 41.6%, a 10 basis point increase from the prior year period as higher advertising and promotional (“A&P”) spending was offset by efficiencies and scale benefits related to other fixed SG&A items.





“For European based operations, SG&A as a percentage of net sales decreased to 38.7% in the first quarter of 2025 from 39.1% in the prior year period. This reduction was driven by scale benefits in fixed costs and favorable brand mix on royalties, partially offset by higher A&P expenditures.





“For United States based operations, SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales increased 160 basis points, largely driven by the annualization impact of the investments in infrastructure and headcount made throughout 2024 to support the growth of the business as well as increased A&P spending, which were partially offset by efficiencies in other SG&A cost buckets.”





Mr. Atwood continued, “During the quarter, we invested $52 million on A&P initiatives to build brand awareness and support new product launches, a 7% increase compared to the prior year period, which represents 15.2% of net sales versus 14.9% in last year’s first quarter.





“These factors led to a 10% increase in operating income to $75 million, or an operating margin of 22.2%, up from 21.0% in the first quarter of 2024.





“Other income and expenses, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was a loss of $1.7 million as compared to a gain of $2.1 million in the corresponding prior year period, leading to a negative impact of $3.8 million due to foreign exchange and unrealized losses on marketable securities.





“We closed the first quarter in a strong financial position with $172 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and working capital of $605 million. By effectively managing working capital increases relative to our sales growth, we significantly improved our operating cashflow by $45 million, reducing cash used in operating activities from $52 million in the prior year period to $7 million in the first quarter 2025.





“In anticipation of potential supply chain constraints, we maintained overall inventory levels, but continued to accelerate the conversion of raw materials into finished goods.”





Mr. Atwood concluded, “We are actively working to mitigate the potential impacts of the recent tariffs by better aligning our supply chain footprint to the countries where the products are sold, identifying alternative sourcing for some of the products we purchase from China, and considering 4% to 6% price increases on select brands and regions in August 2025.”







Reaffirms 2025 Guidance







The Company reaffirms its 2025 guidance of net sales of $1.51 billion and earnings per diluted share of $5.35, a 4% increase for both metrics.







Dividend







The Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share will be paid on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.







Conference Call Details







Management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and business operations beginning at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.





Interested parties may participate in the live call by dialing: U.S. / Toll-free: (877) 423-9820 International: (201) 493-6749 Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin.





A live audio webcast will also be available in the “Events” tab within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.interparfumsinc.com



, or by clicking



here



. The conference call will be available for webcast replay for approximately 90 days following the live event.







About Interparfums, Inc.







Operating in the global fragrance business since 1982, Interparfums, Inc. produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance related products under license and other agreements with brand owners. The Company manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through its 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations, through wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Italy.





Our portfolio of prestige brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan/DKNY, Emanuel Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world through an extensive and diverse network of distributors. Interparfums, Inc. is also the registered owner of several trademarks including Lanvin and Rochas.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate, "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will", and "would" or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings “Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Interparfums' most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and the reports Interparfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Interparfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.











Contact Information:















Interparfums, Inc.





or





The Equity Group Inc.









Michel Atwood









Karin Daly









Chief Financial Officer









Investor Relations Counsel









(212) 983-2640









(212) 836-9623 /



kdaly@equityny.com













www.interparfumsinc.com













www.theequitygroup.com



























See Accompanying Tables











INTERPARFUMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES











Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands except share and per share data)





















Assets























March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024





















Current assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents





$





96,617













$





125,433













Short-term investments









75,310

















109,311













Accounts receivable, net









302,268

















274,705













Inventories









395,888

















371,920













Receivables, other









6,414

















6,122













Other current assets









34,514

















27,035













Income taxes receivable









63

















306













Total current assets









911,074

















914,832















Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net











158,850

















153,773















Right-of-use assets, net











23,463

















24,603















Trademarks, licenses and other intangible assets, net











312,258

















282,484















Deferred tax assets











16,046

















17,034















Other assets











18,834

















18,535















Total assets







$





1,440,525













$





1,411,261

























































Liabilities and Equity







































Current liabilities:



































Loans payable - banks





$





7,571













$





8,311













Current portion of long-term debt









43,425

















41,607













Current portion of lease liabilities









6,148

















6,087













Accounts payable – trade









98,885

















91,049













Accrued expenses









128,673

















172,758













Income taxes payable









21,749

















12,615













Total current liabilities









306,451

















332,427















Long–term debt, less current portion











107,369

















115,734















Lease liabilities, less current portion











19,186

















20,455



















































Equity:



































Interparfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity:

































Preferred stock, $.001 par; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued









—

















—













Common stock, $.001 par; authorized 100,000,000 shares; outstanding 32,124,000 and 32,110,170 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









32

















32













Additional paid-in capital









107,985

















106,702













Retained earnings









780,338

















763,240













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(46,854





)













(72,239





)









Treasury stock, at cost, 9,981,665 and 9,981,665 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









(52,864





)













(52,864





)









Total Interparfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity









788,637

















744,871













Noncontrolling interest









218,882

















197,774













Total equity









1,007,519

















942,645















Total liabilities and equity







$





1,440,525













$





1,411,261































INTERPARFUMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES















Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income









(In thousands except per share data)























Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025

















2024

































Net sales







$





338,819













$





323,963











































Cost of sales











122,842

















121,578











































Gross margin











215,977

















202,385











































Selling, general and administrative expenses











140,900

















134,412















































Income from operations











75,077

















67,973











































Other expenses (income):































Interest expense









1,545

















1,807













Loss (gain) on foreign currency









781

















(905





)









Interest and investment income









(581





)













(3,020





)









Other (income) loss









(79





)













38





















































1,666

















(2,080





)











































Income before income taxes











73,411

















70,053













































Income taxes









18,008

















16,750















































Net income











55,403

















53,303













































Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest









12,911

















12,255















































Net income attributable to Interparfums, Inc.







$





42,492













$





41,048











































Earnings per share:





























































Net income attributable to Interparfums, Inc. common shareholders:































Basic





$





1.32













$





1.28













Diluted





$





1.32













$





1.27















































Weighted average number of shares outstanding:































Basic









32,121

















32,041













Diluted









32,174

















32,266











































Dividends declared per share







$





0.80













$





0.75











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.