Interparfums, Inc. Acquires Worldwide Intellectual Property Rights to Maison Goutal from Amorepacific Europe

Interparfums acquires Maison Goutal's global IP rights, enhancing its high-end fragrance portfolio starting in 2026.

Interparfums, Inc. announced the acquisition of worldwide intellectual property rights for the Maison Goutal brand from Amorepacific Europe, which will continue operating Goutal under a licensing agreement until Interparfums SA takes over brand development in 2026. Founded by Annick Goutal in 1981, the luxury fragrance brand is renowned for its high-quality, poetic creations including iconic lines like L’Eau d’Hadrien. Interparfums CEO Jean Madar highlighted the strategic significance of this acquisition in expanding their high-end fragrance offerings, and Camille Goutal will remain involved to preserve the brand's legacy. Interparfums has a diverse portfolio of prestigious brands and operates globally in the fragrance market.

Potential Positives

Acquisition of all worldwide intellectual property rights to Maison Goutal strengthens Interparfums' position in the high-end fragrance market.

Potential for significant brand development and growth, as Goutal has a history of substantial annual sales ranging from $10m to $12m.

Continuation of brand legacy with Camille Goutal's involvement in fragrance choices, ensuring brand authenticity and consumer trust.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition may face challenges in transitioning brand development to Interparfums SA while maintaining Maison Goutal's established reputation and customer loyalty.

Dependence on a licensing agreement with Amorepacific Europe for brand operations could limit Interparfums' control and strategic direction during the initial phase post-acquisition.

Forward-looking statements in the release indicate uncertainty regarding the achievement of growth and performance expectations related to the brand acquisition.

FAQ

What did Interparfums announce on March 17, 2025?

Interparfums announced the acquisition of worldwide intellectual property rights for Maison Goutal from Amorepacific Europe.

Who will operate the Goutal Brand after the acquisition?

Amorepacific Europe will continue operating the Goutal Brand under a license agreement for a set duration.

What is the significance of the Goutal brand acquisition?

The acquisition reflects Interparfums' strategy to expand its offerings in the high-end fragrance market.

Who founded the Goutal brand and when?

The Goutal brand was founded by Annick Goutal in 1981, known for exclusive high-end fragrances.

What kind of products does Interparfums, Inc. produce?

Interparfums produces and distributes prestige fragrances and fragrance-related products under various license agreements.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) (“Interparfums” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Interparfums SA, has acquired all worldwide intellectual property rights relating to Maison Goutal held by Amorepacific Europe. Amorepacific Europe will continue to operate the Goutal Brand under a license agreement for a set duration. Interparfums SA will develop the brand from 2026 onwards, together with its licensee.





Created by Annick Goutal in 1981, the eponymous brand positioned itself from the start in the exclusive high-end segment with the launch of the L’Eau d’Hadrien line and the opening of a first boutique on Rue de Bellechasse in Paris.





Known for refined and poetic creations, Goutal successively developed a wide range of perfume, bath and home fragrance lines, marketed through a network of owned brand boutiques and in-store sales corners both in France and abroad. The brand works exclusively with high-quality raw materials, combining natural ingredients into creative olfactory combinations.





Annual sales of Goutal fragrances have reached $10m to $12m in the past.





Jean Madar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums noted, “The acquisition of the Goutal brand reflects our strategy of broadening our product offering to include high-end fragrances. This brand, known for iconic lines such as L’Eau d’Hadrien and Petite Chérie, has substantial potential in this highly dynamic segment. Intent on safeguarding the legacy of the company her mother created and perpetuating the brand’s values, Camille Goutal will remain involved in fragrance choices.”







About Interparfums, Inc.:







Operating in the global fragrance business since 1982, Interparfums, Inc. produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance related products under license agreements with brand owners. The Company manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through its 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations, through wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Italy.





The portfolio of prestige brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan/DKNY, Emanuel Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world through an extensive and diverse network of distributors. Interparfums, Inc. is also the registered owner of several trademarks including Lanvin and Rochas.







