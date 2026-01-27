Interparfums Extends Fragrance License With Guess? to Fuel Growth

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR announced a major long-term extension of its exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Guess?, Inc., reinforcing a highly successful and strategically important partnership in the global fragrance market. The agreement has been extended by 15 years, resulting in a total remaining term of 23 years, and continues to cover the creation, development, and global distribution of GES fragrances.

This expansion reflects the durability and strength of IPAR’s collaboration with Guess. With more than seven years of partnership, Interparfums has transformed the Guess fragrance portfolio into a globally recognized platform through consistent innovation, elevated packaging and disciplined brand stewardship. These efforts have supported sales growth in key markets and strengthened the brand’s presence with consumers globally.

Since Guess entered the Interparfums portfolio in 2018, the company has successfully built multiple fragrance franchises, including Bella Vita and Uomo, while expanding the Seductive pillar. More recently, the launch of the women’s Iconic fragrance in 2024, followed by the men’s version in 2025, performed quite well. Management also pointed to a healthy pipeline of upcoming launches, reinforcing confidence in the long-term growth potential of the GES fragrance business.

Guess reiterated its confidence in Interparfums’ ability to manage and grow the fragrance business, citing the company’s expertise in product innovation and brand execution.

Beyond Guess, Interparfums continues to invest in strengthening and diversifying its brand portfolio. The launch of Solferino, its first wholly owned ultra-luxury fragrance brand, reflects a strategic shift toward greater ownership and control over brand development. The Paris flagship opening, alongside a selective retail rollout beginning with roughly 40 stores, underscores a calculated, long-term approach to building the brand.

Additionally, management reaffirmed confidence in newer and emerging brands such as Longchamp, Off-White, and Annick Goutal, which are expected to contribute gradually in 2026 and accelerate more meaningfully in 2027. Together, these initiatives position IPAR for a stronger growth trajectory.

Share Price Performance

Interparfums’ shares have gained 2.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 12.4%. IPAR presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale and Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. At present, the company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2.1% and 26.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. VNCE has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 229.6%, on average.

Advantage Solutions, Inc. ADV, provides business solutions to the consumer-packaged goods companies and retailers in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. At present, Advantage Solutions carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advantage Solutions’ current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 2.2%, and the same for earnings implies growth of 107.1% from the year-ago figures. ADV has delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 128.1%, on average.

Under Armour, Inc. UAA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. At present, Under Armour sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Under Armour’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies a decline of 3.9% and 87.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. UAA has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.5 %, on average.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.