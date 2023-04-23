Interparfums (EPA:ITP) Price Target Increased by 5.48% to 73.31

The average one-year price target for Interparfums (EPA:ITP) has been revised to 73.31 / share. This is an increase of 5.48% from the prior estimate of 69.51 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.12% from the latest reported closing price of 74.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interparfums. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 8.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITP is 0.23%, an increase of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 25,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,353K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITP by 14.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,323K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITP by 17.97% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 851K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITP by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 760K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing a decrease of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITP by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 711K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITP by 125,923.16% over the last quarter.

