Interparfums (EPA:ITP) Price Target Decreased by 7.34% to 72.18

The average one-year price target for Interparfums (EPA:ITP) has been revised to 72.18 / share. This is an decrease of 7.34% from the prior estimate of 77.90 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 63.35 to a high of 83.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.91% from the latest reported closing price of 64.50 / share.

Interparfums Maintains 1.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.63%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interparfums. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 11.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITP is 0.24%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.86% to 23,252K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,868K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares, representing a decrease of 25.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITP by 3.39% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,302K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITP by 40.95% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 711K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITP by 26.02% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 566K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 549K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITP by 36.74% over the last quarter.

