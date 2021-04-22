Interpace Biosciences Considering Strategic, Financial And Operational Alternatives - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors, in consultation with management and financial and legal advisors, has unanimously decided to initiate a full review of a broad range of alternatives to enhance shareholder value.

As part of this process, the Board will consider strategic, financial and operational alternatives involving the Company. Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as a strategic advisor in this process.

The Company's Board of Directors and management team believe the current stock price does not reflect the value of the business.

