Markets
IDXG

Interpace Biosciences Considering Strategic, Financial And Operational Alternatives - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors, in consultation with management and financial and legal advisors, has unanimously decided to initiate a full review of a broad range of alternatives to enhance shareholder value.

As part of this process, the Board will consider strategic, financial and operational alternatives involving the Company. Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as a strategic advisor in this process.

The Company's Board of Directors and management team believe the current stock price does not reflect the value of the business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IDXG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular