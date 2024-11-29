News & Insights

InterOil Faces Challenges and Strategic Shifts in 2024

November 29, 2024 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA (DE:1ZD0) has released an update.

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA faced operational challenges in 2024, leading to a decline in production and revenue compared to the previous year. The company managed to secure bondholder approval for amendments and reached an agreement with the Colombian National Hydrocarbons Agency to partially terminate an exploration contract without penalties. Despite financial reporting errors and subsequent investigations, InterOil continues to focus on stabilizing operations and recently appointed a new Chief Financial Officer.

