InterOil Faces Challenges and Strategic Shifts in 2024

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA (DE:1ZD0) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA faced operational challenges in 2024, leading to a decline in production and revenue compared to the previous year. The company managed to secure bondholder approval for amendments and reached an agreement with the Colombian National Hydrocarbons Agency to partially terminate an exploration contract without penalties. Despite financial reporting errors and subsequent investigations, InterOil continues to focus on stabilizing operations and recently appointed a new Chief Financial Officer.

For further insights into DE:1ZD0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.