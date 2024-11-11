News & Insights

Stocks

Interoil ASA Boosts Output with Successful Well Intervention

November 11, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA (DE:1ZD0) has released an update.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA has successfully completed an intervention on the Vikingo well in Colombia, boosting production from 105 to 400 barrels of oil per day before stabilizing at 200. This move highlights the company’s focus on enhancing operational efficiency and growth while maximizing asset value.

For further insights into DE:1ZD0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.