Interoil ASA Boosts Output with Successful Well Intervention

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA has successfully completed an intervention on the Vikingo well in Colombia, boosting production from 105 to 400 barrels of oil per day before stabilizing at 200. This move highlights the company’s focus on enhancing operational efficiency and growth while maximizing asset value.

