Internet services SPAC UTXO Acquisition files for a $50 million IPO

UTXO Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the internet services industry in North America or Asia, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $50 million in an initial public offering.



The Chicago, IL-based company plans to raise $50 million by offering 5 million units at $10 to command a market value of $65 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth of a share, and one-half of one redeemable warrant exercisable at $11.50.



UTXO Acquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol UTXOU. UTXO Acquisition filed confidentially on November 27, 2019. Univest Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



