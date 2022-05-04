US Markets
Internet providers end challenge to California net neutrality law

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. broadband industry ended late on Wednesday its legal challenge to California's landmark net neutrality law, which seeks to protect the open internet.

A group of industry associations that represent major internet providers such as AT&T Inc T.N, Verizon Communications VZ.N, Comcast Corp CMCSA.O and others, agreed to dismiss their 2018 legal challenge after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month refused to reconsider a ruling upholding the 2018 state law that bars internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or offering paid fast lanes.

