Internet & Mega-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks continued to see rough trading on trade deal concerns. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY shed 0.1%, DIA lose 0.2%, and QQQ move 0.2% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

PNQI : Volume 5.35 Times Average

This internet ETF was in the spotlight as around 65,800 shares moved hands compared with an average 12,300 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as PNQI added 0.3% in the last session. PNQI has gained about 2.1% in a month’s time.

MGC : Volume 3.50 Times Average

This mega-cap ETF was under the microscope as around 250,000 shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 72,000 shares and came as MGC lost 0.6% in the trading session. MGC has gained 4.2% over the past month.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.