Internet Initiative Japan Reports Better Annual Earnings, Revenue

(RTTNews) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) Wednesday announced that its profit before tax in the full year ended March 31 increased 96% to JPY14.035 billion from JPY7.159 billion last year.

Revenue for year increased to JPY213 billion from JPY204.474 billion during the prior-year period.

Looking forward to the year 2021, the company expects revenue to increase 6.1% year-on-year to JPY226 billion and profit before tax to grow 23.3% year-on-year to JPY17.3 billion.

Separately, the company announced its new mid-term plan (FY2021-FY2023) with revenue expectation of JPY270 billion in FY2023.

"We regard this mid-term plan as one step of the growth stage and once we achieve this target, with leveraging our increasing market value, we would like to continue to implement our longer-term growth strategy including M&A to obtain more technology and human resources," said Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.