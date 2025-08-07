Internet Initiative Japan Q1 Profit Rises; Backs H1, FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) Thursday revealed higher profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, helped by good performance in its network services division. Revenue rose 6.7 percent from last year and the company also reaffirmed its guidance for the first half and fiscal 2025.

The Tokyo-based telecommunications company posted first-quarter net profit of 3.81 billion Japanese yen or 21.24 yen per share, up 13.7 percent from 3.39 billion yen or 18.68 yen per share in the same period last year.

During the three-month period, pre-tax profit rose 14 percent to 5.74 billion yen from 5.04 billion yen in the previous year quarter.

According to Internet Initiative Japan, total revenues for the period were up 6.7 percent to 76.82 billion yen from 72.02 billion yen in the year-ago quarter. The company's first quarter operating profit climbed 34.6 percent to 6.03 billion yen from 4.48 billion yen in the prior-year period.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its first half 2025 outlook of net profit of 9.4 billion yen on revenues 158.0 billion yen. It also reiterated its fiscal 2025 outlook of net profit of 23.0 billion yen and revenues of 340.0 billion yen.

