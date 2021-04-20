Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, IIJIY broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

IIJIY has rallied 8.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests IIJIY could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider IIJIY's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on IIJIY for more gains in the near future.

