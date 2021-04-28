Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, IIJIY crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of IIJIY have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that IIJIY could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account IIJIY's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on IIJIY for more gains in the near future.

