Markets
IIJIY

Internet Initiative Japan HY Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) or IIJ, an Internet-related network services provider, reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the first-half of fiscal year 2021 was 6.89 billion yen, up 148.8% from last year.

Operating profit was 9.30 billion yen, up 77.6% from the previous year.

Total revenues for the period were 109.05 billion yen, up 7.3% from last year.

The company revised its fiscal year 2021 financial targets upward as well as increased both interim and year-end cash dividend forecast.

Accordingly, the company updated its fiscal year 2023 operating margin target in mid-term plan, which was disclosed on May 12, 2021, upward from over 9% to over 10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IIJIY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular