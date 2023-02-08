Markets
Internet Initiative Japan 9-month Profit Rises, Revenues Up 11.9%; FY22 Targets Remain Unchanged

February 08, 2023 — 01:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) reported that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent was 12.85 billion yen, up 11.6% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 70.79 yen compared to 63.50 yen.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, total revenues were 185.34 billion yen, up 11.9%. Network services revenues were 102.74 billion yen, up 8.0%.

The Group said its financial results were in line with its plan with continued revenue growth. Therefore, fiscal 2022 financial targets remain unchanged.

