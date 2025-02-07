News & Insights

Internet Initiative Japan 9-month Profit, Revenues Rise; Confirms FY24 Outlook

February 07, 2025 — 01:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Friday reported higher profit and revenues in the first nine months of fiscal 2024. Further, the company maintained its fiscal 2024 outlook.

For the nine-month period, the internet services provider's net profit attributable to owners of the parent grew 6.2 percent to 13.79 billion Japanese yen from last year's 12.98 billion yen. Earnings per share grew to 77.53 yen from 72.72 yen last year.

Profit before tax increased 4.8 percent year-over-year to 20.59 billion yen, and operating profit grew 2.1 percent to 20.71 billion yen.

Total revenues climbed 14 percent to 229.31 billion yen from last year's 201.10 billion yen.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect attributable net profit of 20.6 billion yen, up 3.9 percent from last year, operating profit of 32.0 billion yen, a growth of 10.2 percent year-over-year, and total revenues of 312.0 billion yen, up 13.0 percent from last year.

In Japan, Internet Initiative Japan shares were trading at 2,898.50 yen, down 2.23 percent.

