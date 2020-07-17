Internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare says some customers are 'experiencing issues'

July 17 (Reuters) - Internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare said some of its customers are "experiencing issues" as several websites were hit by disruptions on Friday.

The company said it was "currently investigating." Calls and messages to the company were not immediately returned after business hours on Friday.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter Editing by Chris Reese)

((Raphael.Satter@thomsonreuters.com;))

