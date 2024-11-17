Internet Infinity INC. Achieves Strong Financial Growth

internet infinity INC. (JP:6545) has released an update.

Internet Infinity INC. reported robust financial results for the first half of 2024, with a notable increase in net sales and profits. The company’s net sales climbed to ¥2,619 million, a 7.6% rise year-on-year, while operating profit surged by 271.3% to ¥224 million. The impressive performance is attributed to strategic initiatives that have significantly enhanced profitability.

