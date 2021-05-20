Internet Explorer To Be Retired In 2022

(RTTNews) - Microsoft said the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10.

In a blog post, the technology major announced that the future of Internet Explorer or IE on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge, which has IE mode built in.

According to the company, Microsoft Edge is a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than IE, and is also able to address a key concern- compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.

The company has been moving away from IE over the last year. By November 30, 2020, the Microsoft Teams web app stopped supporting IE 11. As announced earlier, the remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support IE 11 beginning August 17, 2021.

The company added that the retirement does not affect in-market Windows 10 LTSC or Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications. It also does not affect the MSHTML (Trident) engine.

The company asked the consumers using IE at home to transition to Microsoft Edge before June 15, 2022.

For organization using IE, a large set of legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and apps are available. By moving to Microsoft Edge, they will be able to extend the life of legacy websites and apps well beyond the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application retirement date using IE mode. Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge will be supported through at least 2029.

Sean Lyndersay, a Microsoft Edge program manager, said, "With Microsoft Edge, we provide a path to the web's future while still respecting the web's past. Change was necessary, but we didn't want to leave reliable, still-functioning websites and applications behind."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.