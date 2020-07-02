Internet Content Industry Outlook Bright Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Zacks Internet – Content industry comprises providers of video encoding platform, personal services, Internet content & information, staffing & outsourcing services, publishing, capital markets and media-based companies.



Apart from the United States, a number of companies in this industry are located in Israel, United Kingdom, Germany, Russia and China.



Here are the three major industry themes:

The industry is characterized by rapid technological change, frequent product and service introductions, and evolving standards. An expanding range of mobile, digital and cloud-based offerings by industry participants is a major growth driver. Moreover, proliferation of smart devices and increasing automation of the application development process bode well.

Industry participants are focusing on marketing efforts to boost traffic to websites. Advertising and subscriptions are major sources of revenues for these companies. Also, the industry is dependent on consumer spending trends, making holiday spending a major deciding factor. However, sluggish advertising demand and reduced budget for online advertising due to the coronavirus-led economic downturn is a potent headwind.

Industry participants, involved in online search and other social-networking activities, are increasingly facing regulatory pressure, particularly in China, Russia and the European Union (EU). The China government has a number of regulations related to direct advertising, which is a prime revenue source for these companies. Moreover, post Facebook’s (FB) Cambridge Analytica scandal that affected 87 million users, the industry participants have been facing rigorous scrutiny in the United States as well as the EU. The implementation of General Data Protection Regulation, which took effect on May 25, 2018 in the EU, adds to the concerns. Moreover, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which restricts sales of user data among other things, is a headwind for the industry participants.



Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Solid Prospects



The Zacks Internet - Content industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #99, which places it at the top 39% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates solid near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.



Industry Lags on Shareholder Returns



The Zacks Internet - Content industry has lagged the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector as well as the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.



The industry has declined 6.6% over this period against the 4.9% increase of the S&P 500 and the 23.1% rally of the broader sector.



One-Year Price Performance









Industry’s Current Valuation



On the basis of the trailing 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing Internet - Content stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 7.89X compared with the S&P 500’s 3.47X and the sector’s trailing 12-month P/S of 3.89X.



Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 15.43X, as low as 1.86X and at the median of 7.51X, as the chart below shows.



Trailing 12-Month Price-to-Sales (P/S) Ratio













Stocks to Watch Out



None of the stocks in the industry sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. However, we picked three stocks that have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



These stocks are well positioned to grow in the near term.



Columbus, OH-based Intellinetics (INLX) provides cloud-based document solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2020 loss has stayed at 66 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Price and Consensus: INLX











Canada-based Points International (PCOM) provides loyalty currency management solution. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2020 loss has stayed at 74 cents over the past month.



Price and Consensus: PCOM









Germany-based Spark Networks (LOV) is an Internet-based dating platform. The consensus mark for its 2020 loss has remained steady at 14 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Price and Consensus: LOV









More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.