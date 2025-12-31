International Workplace Completes $130 Mln Share Buyback Program, Launches New Program For 2026

(RTTNews) - International Workplace Group plc (IWGFF.PK), Wednesday announced the completion of the $130 million share buyback programme for 2025 as well as the launch of a new share buyback programme for 2026.

Starting January 2, 2026, the initial tranche of up to $50 million will be launched. Meanwhile, further tranches to be announced during the year through December 31, 2026.

The company expects to reduce its share capital with the help of these share repurchases.

International Workplace's stock closed at $3.12, down 0.10 percent on the OTC Markets.

