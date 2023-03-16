International Women’s Day 2023: Leading Through Adversity

On March 8, 2023, Nasdaq exchanges worldwide participated in the ninth annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality, a collaboration of 123 stock exchanges around the world ringing opening and closing bells to celebrate International Women’s Day and promote the Women's Empowerment Principles. Later in the day, Nasdaq and the Women in Nasdaq (WIN) employee network hosted the Annual International Women’s Day Summit on Leading Through Adversity. The summit offered attendees an opportunity to hear about how women are advancing, navigating, and leading in the workplace despite the adversity they face.

Ring the Bell for Gender Equality

Michelle Daly, who serves as the Controller and Principal Accounting Officer at Nasdaq, delivered opening remarks ahead of the bell ceremony. Daly spoke about the business case for women’s economic empowerment and the opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development.

“I want to reinforce how grateful and honored I am to be representing Nasdaq and our Women in Nasdaq employee network during today’s ceremony. I am also grateful to work for one of the too few companies that has a female CEO and CFO, and for all the guidance, support, mentorship and friendship I have received from so many amazing women that have impacted my career throughout the years”, said Daly in her opening speech.

The International Women’s Day Summit

The key takeaway from this year’s Annual International Women’s Day Summit, “Leading Through Adversity”, was that while there are still many adversities for women, especially in developing countries, adversity is part of our life. Still, women are making strides, assuming leadership positions, taking risks, adding cognitive diversity, and creating richer business and societal outcomes for all.

Adena Friedman, Nasdaq’s Chair and CEO, opened the summit as one of few female CEOs on the Fortune 500 list. During a recent all hands meeting, Friedman shared how she worked part time for four years when she was a young mother. She noted that even though she faced a few adversities in the male-dominated industry of financial services, it did not prevent her from getting promoted twice during those years. Making your career work for your evolving personal needs, owning your career, and navigating through adversity is advice Freidman continues to share with WIN employees year after year.

“Each year we see women achieve the pinnacles of their fields in business, politics, academia and other industries. Even a few decades ago this wouldn't have been possible. These achievements towards gender parity are a huge accomplishment and by celebrating and recognizing these advancements, we also honor the perseverance through adversity that enabled women to achieve these heights. As we look at the decades ahead, we strive to ensure that those obstacles become fewer and fewer. I hope for a future where women don't need to overcome in order to achieve. Rather, we hope that we can see a world that recognizes the value of female leadership and provides women with the structures they need to succeed.”, said Friedman in her remarks.

The Summit included a keynote from Anu Subramanian, CFO of Bumble (BMBL) – a position still rarely held by a female in public companies. Anu’s keynote speech described adversities in her life and career and provided the audience advice for navigating and leading through adversities.

“A big part of how I create stability for my teams is by not getting too attached to any set of circumstances, whether good or bad. But instead, I keep learning from my team and colleagues in order to be better prepared to adapt to whatever comes my way. Accepting that uncertainty is a natural part of my job has allowed me to be at a trial and move quickly and decisively on issues that arise, and finally, building trust and empathy with those around you," said Subramanian.

Following Subramanian, the summit held a career fireside chat with Jenny Just, Cofounder of PEAK6 and PokerPower. Just talked about the differences in risk management between men and women and the concept of compounded experiences and risks. She also talked about the difference between fear of taking on a risk versus a fear of failing, “Becoming less risk averse doesn’t mean taking on bigger risk; it means taking on a larger quantity of risks and taking them on sooner.” Her company, PokerPower, teaches women to approach risk management and strategy the way men typically do through the game of poker.

The Summit concluded with a panel on ESG and the Global Landscape with four women in different roles and stages in their careers:

Anita Bhatia, Assistant Secretary-General, and Deputy Executive Director, UN Women

Susanne Stormer, Partner, PWC

Ekaterina Hardin, Lead ESG Advisor, Nasdaq

Deborah A. Fuhr, Managing Partner and Founder, ETFGI

Amma Anaman, Managing Director and Associate General Counsel of Nasdaq moderated the panel. This year’s approach to questions asked during the panel was very intentional. Questions were non-gender specific. Every question could have been directed to a male leader without any edits. After all, gender equality and women’s’ rights are men’s issues as well. WIN wanted to feature female leaders with deep expertise in each of their respective fields and strived for diversity of perspectives, when selecting panelists.

Panelists were asked about their views on the progress that women are making in leadership, on the boards on public companies, in government and in the workplace in general. Bhatia shared her view: “I have absolutely no patience for the narrative, which is: “we are making progress”. Because the truth is, the baseline is so low that you can't really call this progress. […] The world we live in, where we must look at women in decision-making roles not just on boards but at every level. I find it astonishing that in 2023, you only have 13 cabinets in the world that are gender equal. You still have only 25% of parliamentarians worldwide who are women, and you still have, of the 193 member nations in the United Nations, only 27 that have a female head of Government or State. So, we can't really talk about satisfactory progress in this area. Diversity has got to be pushed through as a core value.”

Panelists were also asked to share how their individual roles in their field evolved in the recent years. Notably, Hardin, who is the lead advisor on climate related risks for businesses at Nasdaq, shared that she started as an oil and gas professional and made the transition to her current role at the same time when the broader economy started transitioning to a low carbon state. Hardin saw the need for a more comprehensive energy system, where fossil fuels were still playing the part, but innovation and technology also were supported, and made a pivot into climate solutions and ultimately to ESG advisory.

Additionally, panelists discussed global landscape and economic outlook. Stormer shared her European point of view and how things are different for Europe vs. UK vs. North Americas and APAC markets. “The winter was milder in Europe, so we made progress towards the energy transition. And that reduction of dependence on just one major source [of energy] is something that I think is also a partial explanatory factor for why we haven't yet had that big recession that everybody was fearing” remarked Stormer.

Fuhr added her thoughts on the approaches to global investment in 2022 vs. 2023: “Some people who are willing to go into what we would call riskier assets and then there's others within fixed income who are going into treasuries, so I think people have very different views overall about where the economy is going.”

Closing remarks to the Summit were delivered Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Nasdaq. Dennison shared that with every passing year, Nasdaq builds a bigger and better platform to advance gender equality. Dennison thanked all the guests and participants for taking the time to remind us that adversity is an inevitable obstacle, but one we are all equipped to overcome. Dennison extended a special thanks to those who coordinated the event, particularly WIN.

“When female leaders choose to amplify the voice of other women in their network, they are setting the stage for a future in which women play an equal role in decision making and are compensated equally for their work. As we close out today’s event, please join me in congratulating the women who shared their advice and wisdom with us in this conference. We hope you bring these ideas with you to your work and your communities,” remarked Dennison.