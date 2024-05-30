International Tower Hill Mines Shareholders Show Solidarity

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) has released an update.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has reported the successful election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and approval of executive compensation and incentive plans at their 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting in Vancouver. Shareholders demonstrated strong support for the management team and incentive structures, with the majority voting in favor of the proposed resolutions. The company, which oversees the Livengood Gold Project in Alaska, continues to engage its stakeholders transparently as reflected in the high approval ratings.

