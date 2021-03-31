US Markets
INSW

International Seaways to buy Diamond S Shipping in $416 mln deal

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published

Tanker operator International Seaways Inc said on Wednesday it will buy Diamond S Shipping Inc for about $416 million, as it aims to expand its crude shipping capacity and create one of the largest U.S.-listed tanker companies.

March 31 (Reuters) - Tanker operator International Seaways Inc INSW.N said on Wednesday it will buy Diamond S Shipping Inc DSSI.N for about $416 million, as it aims to expand its crude shipping capacity and create one of the largest U.S.-listed tanker companies.

Diamond S shareholders will receive $10.17 per share, or 0.55375 shares, of International Seaways' stock for each share of Diamond S common stock held, representing a premium of about 5.9% to Tuesday close.

International Seaways, which will become the second largest U.S.-listed tanker company by vessel count after the deal, will also assume Diamond S' net debt of about $5652 million.

The all-stock transaction with an enterprise value of about $2 billion is also expected to help save in excess of $23 million in costs annually.

The deal, set to close by the third quarter, will also add to International Seaways' earnings and cash flow per share immediately, the companies said.

Shares of Diamond S rose 4.2% in premarket trade.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INSW DSSI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular