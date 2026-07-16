International Seaways Stock Outlook as Tanker Rates Stay Firm

International Seaways INSW remains tied to a tanker market where firm rates, limited effective capacity and fleet renewal are shaping investor expectations.



The stock’s case is not one-dimensional. Strong utilization and shareholder returns are supported by tight supply conditions, but spot-rate volatility and rising maintenance needs keep the outlook balanced.

INSW Benefits From Tight Tanker Supply

Tanker supply remains constrained by more than just the number of vessels on order. Slow steaming, environmental rules and operating inefficiencies can reduce effective capacity, even when headline fleet growth looks manageable.



Management has noted that the global tanker orderbook is more than 15% of the existing fleet, while nearly half of the fleet is expected to reach 20 years of age by the time those vessels begin delivering. Older crude tankers could be retired as compliance costs rise, helping offset new capacity.

International Seaways Has a Diverse Fleet

International Seaways operates through two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment includes very large crude carriers, Suezmaxes and Aframaxes, while Product Carriers include LR2, LR1 and medium-range vessels.



As of year-end 2025, the operating fleet consisted of 70 vessels totaling 8.4 million deadweight tons. That mix gives INSW exposure across crude and refined product markets. Peers such as Scorpio Tankers STNG and Teekay Tankers TNK offer similar exposure to crude and product tanker cycles, underscoring how widespread the rate issue is across the industry.

Fleet renewal is also part of the story. Four LR1 newbuilds were scheduled for delivery in 2026, supporting efficiency and long-term positioning in product transportation.

INSW Is Building Better Earnings Visibility

The company has added more contractual support to a business model that remains heavily exposed to spot markets. As of April 1, 2026, International Seaways had 14 vessels on time charters, with average remaining duration of 1.4 years and approximately $223 million in future contracted revenues, excluding profit sharing.



A new three-year Suezmax charter added roughly $43 million of contracted revenue. That does not eliminate spot exposure, but it gives the company a firmer base of cash flow than a purely spot-driven fleet would provide.



Commercial scale should also help. INSW acquired full ownership of Tankers International and launched a Suezmax pool in March 2026. The broader platform can improve cargo access, voyage optimization and earnings capture across crude tanker markets.

The shipping company has an impressive earnings surprise record, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 33.9%.

International Seaways Price and EPS Surprise

International Seaways price-eps-surprise | International Seaways Quote

International Seaways Still Faces Key Risks

The biggest offset is spot-market exposure. INSW derived about 82% of total time charter equivalent revenues from the spot market in the first quarter of 2026, which means earnings can rise quickly in strong markets but fall just as sharply when rates normalize.



Maintenance is another pressure point. Planned drydocks and offhire could weigh on available days in 2026, with 15-20 dockings at 20-25 days each implying roughly 300-500 offhire days. Special survey and drydock spending of $1-$3 million per vessel could also raise cash requirements.



The orderbook is a longer-term risk. If deliveries outpace scrapping and demand support, utilization and spot rates could weaken, particularly in crude tanker classes where INSW has meaningful exposure.

How INSW’s Rating Signals Fit the Story

The bottom line is that International Seaways has a credible tanker-rate support story, but not a clean bullish setup. Tight supply, fleet renewal and better charter visibility help, while spot exposure, maintenance costs and future deliveries argue for discipline.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Its Value Score of B supports interest from valuation-focused investors, but its Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of C point to a more measured setup after the stock’s sharp advance.

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International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.