International Seaways Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on International Seaways (NYSE:INSW), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $68.0, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average has increased by 4.62% from the previous average price target of $65.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive International Seaways is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Nolan Stifel Raises Buy $72.00 $68.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Raises Buy $68.00 $66.00 Amit Mehrotra Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $66.00 $62.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Raises Buy $66.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to International Seaways. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of International Seaways compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of International Seaways's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into International Seaways's Background

International Seaways Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company's vessel operations are organized into two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The fleet consists of ULCC, VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax, and Panamax crude tankers, as well as LR1, LR2, and MR product carriers.

International Seaways's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, International Seaways faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.43% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: International Seaways's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 52.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): International Seaways's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): International Seaways's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.7%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, International Seaways adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

